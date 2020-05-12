MANSFIELD -- A local man charged with domestic assault, weapons and drug charges faces a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Trevor Johnstun, 28, of 606 School St., was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home on charges of domestic assault and uttering threats to kill, according to a police report.
No injuries were reported.
After obtaining a search warrant for his home, police say they discovered a 9 mm gun and parts that could turn the weapon into a machine gun.
Police say they found a bullet-proof vest, ammunition and other weapons in addition to small amounts of narcotics, including suspected fentanyl.
Police are still looking for a weapon they believe Johnstun had. He is not licensed to have firearms, according to a police report.
Johnstun is being held without bail pending the dangerousness hearing, which will be held by teleconference at Attleboro District Court.
He could be held in jail for up to 120 days without bail if a judge determines that there is no other way to ensure the safety of the alleged victim and the public.
He has pleaded innocent to possession of a machine gun, domestic assault and battery, possession of fentanyl and related drug and firearms offenses.
The weapon which police allege could be made into a machine gun has been sent to a federal weapons lab for testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.