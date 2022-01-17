NORTON -- A 31-year-old Mansfield man remained hospitalized Monday after being seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 495 Sunday night in which his dog was killed.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was still being treated, state police said Monday.
The driver of the car, a 38-year-old Attleboro woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Her name was not released.
The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. on I-495 North, just north of the Route 123 exit.
The man’s 1989 Ford Bronco was broken down and stopped with no lights on in the right travel lane of the highway when it was struck by the other vehicle, according to state police.
Fire officials say the man was outside the SUV when the crash occurred. His dog was found dead on the highway.
Shortly before the crash, state police say troopers were dispatched to the area for reports of a disabled 1989 Ford Bronco in the right travel lane of the highway.
While on the way to investigate, state police were notified that a crash occurred and that the man was seriously injured.
The highway was shut down for about 20 minutes.
Norton, Mansfield and Easton fire officials responded to the crash.