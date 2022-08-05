Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

SHARON -- A Mansfield man died and a Foxboro woman was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 95 South in Sharon at the Foxboro line Thursday night.

Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, the driver of one of the cars, was thrown from his vehicle. He taken by Sharon ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead, officials said Friday.

