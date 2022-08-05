SHARON -- A Mansfield man died and a Foxboro woman was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 95 South in Sharon at the Foxboro line Thursday night.
Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, the driver of one of the cars, was thrown from his vehicle. He taken by Sharon ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead, officials said Friday.
Preliminary investigation, including witness statements and analysis of the crash scene, reveal he was driving a 2013 BMW 535xi at a high rate of speed and struck two other vehicles, a state police spokesman said.
The impact of the collision caused the two vehicles to roll over, trapping one of the drivers inside, and McGrath-Edlund’s BMW to roll over into the median, officials said.
Foxboro and Sharon firefighters used a power extrication tool to free the driver of a 2012 Honda CRV sport utility vehicle, a 70-year-old Foxboro woman, according to officials.
She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in a Foxboro ambulance with potentially serious injuries, according to state police.
A 34-year-old Providence man who was driving a 2016 Subaru Impreza station wagon was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.
The crash was reported about 7:45 p.m. at the exit to South Main Street in Sharon and Mechanic Street in Foxboro, officials said.
The highway was closed for a period of time so state police accident reconstruction experts could conduct an investigation and for officials to tow the vehicles from the scene.
Prior to the crash, state police say McGrath-Edlund was traveling at a high rate of speed and changing lanes several times.
The crash remains under investigation by state police detectives and accident reconstruction experts and troopers at the Foxboro barracks.
