ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was ordered to remain on home confinement Friday after pleading innocent to allegedly downloading multiple images of child pornography from the internet.
George Holyoke-Spencer, 26, of the Station Pointe Apartments, was freed on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
Judge Robert Harnais ordered Holyoke-Spencer, who is unemployed, to wear a GPS bracelet and remain at home. He was prohibited from using the internet and having unsupervised contact with minor children.
Holyoke-Spencer is accused of uploading 12 photos and 28 digital files to a cloud-based storage service. The files allegedly contained videos of girls as young as 10 being raped by adults, according to court records.
After executing a search warrant at his apartment in January, state police said they confiscated his cellphone. A court-approved search of the device revealed 14 more images of alleged child pornography, according to court records.
Holyoke-Spencer also pleaded innocent to a separate domestic assault allegation involving his girlfriend.
His lawyer, William Franzese Jr. of Lynn, said his client denies all the charges.
“We’re going to have our day in court,” Franzese said during the bail hearing.
The defense lawyer said his client was training to be an EMT.
Holyoke-Spencer appeared in court on a summons and faces three counts of possession of child pornography and distributing material of a child in a sexual act, according to court records.
The charges came after an investigation by the state police cyber crime unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and traced the alleged activity to Holyoke-Spencer, according to a police report.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg recommended $5,000 cash bail. The case was continued to May for a pretrial conference.