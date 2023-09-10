ATTLEBORO — A 22-year-old man arrested with a Mansfield police intern in June on marijuana peddling and conspiracy charges was placed on pre-trial probation for nine months.
Matthew Hottleman, of 15 Lincoln Road, in Mansfield, received the same disposition in Attleboro District Court that the now former intern, Thomas Hemmendinger, 21, of 15 Frederic Lane, in Mansfield, received last week, according to court records.
Their cases will be dismissed if they complete probation without any further brushes with the law, according to court records.
Hottleman’s lawyer, David Ellison of Cranston, declined to comment on the case when reached Friday.
The men were arrested by Mansfield police on June 5 after they drove away from Mansfield Convenience store at 214 Rumford Ave.
Police say they were conducting an unrelated investigation with state police when they allegedly saw a drug transaction outside the store.
In Hemmendinger’s car, police say they found psilocybin mushrooms, several bags of alleged marijuana and a bag containing an unidentified pill inside a backpack.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.