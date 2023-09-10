james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — A 22-year-old man arrested with a Mansfield police intern in June on marijuana peddling and conspiracy charges was placed on pre-trial probation for nine months.

Matthew Hottleman, of 15 Lincoln Road, in Mansfield, received the same disposition in Attleboro District Court that the now former intern, Thomas Hemmendinger, 21, of 15 Frederic Lane, in Mansfield, received last week, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.