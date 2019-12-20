ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man has been sentenced to time served and put on probation for two years after pleading guilty to driving drunk twice in four months.
Devasis Chatterjee, 64, of 8 Serena Allen Way, entered his plea Thursday in Attleboro District Court and was released from jail, where he was held since his arrest Nov. 20 on Route 106 near Newton Street in Mansfield.
Chatterjee, a former medical researcher at Brown University with no previous arrest record, was arrested for driving drunk July 15 and causing an accident May 3. Both incidents were in Mansfield, according to court records, and there were no injuries.
He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, deemed served, of a six-month jail sentence with the balance suspended with probation for two years. He must also enter a 14-day in-patient alcohol treatment program.
In the Nov. 20 incident, Chatterjee collided with another car on Route 106 near Copeland Drive. The driver followed him and called police, according to court records. The vehicles sustained minor damage.
