Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

ATTLEBORO -- A 40-year-old man was sentenced to a split jail term after pleading guilty Wednesday to stabbing his neighbor at a Mansfield apartment complex last year.

Jason Moore was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to two years in jail with 35 days deemed served. The balance was suspended for two years with probation.

