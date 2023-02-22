ATTLEBORO -- A 40-year-old man was sentenced to a split jail term after pleading guilty Wednesday to stabbing his neighbor at a Mansfield apartment complex last year.
Jason Moore was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to two years in jail with 35 days deemed served. The balance was suspended for two years with probation.
Moore admitted to stabbing a 43-year-old man through his storm door during a dispute at Station Pointe Apartments on Francis Avenue on Aug. 5, 2022.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound and was treated at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, according to police.
Moore pleaded guilty to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and malicious destruction.
The sentence was recommended to Judge Robert Harnais by lawyers for both sides.
Harnais ordered Moore to stay away from the victim and ordered him to refrain from using illegal drugs.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.