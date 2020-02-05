MANSFIELD — A local man pleaded innocent Wednesday to charges alleging he was drunk when he hit a pickup truck in Norton and fled, only to be followed by the pickup's driver for three miles before police arrived.
Terrance Gerald, 54, of 333 North Main St., was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges of drunken driving and driving to endanger. Norton police plan to charge him with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Gerald was arrested about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the man whose pickup was hit, a 39-year-old Norton resident, called 911 to report the accident on Richardson Avenue in Norton, near the Mansfield line.
He followed the car onto Elm and School streets in Mansfield until it stopped near Plymouth Street, shortly before police arrived, according to court records.
Gerald took a breath-alcohol test that police say registered almost 2 ½ times the legal limit for intoxication.
He is free on his own recognizance and is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
