MANSFIELD -- A local man pleaded innocent to child molestation charges last week in Kent County Superior Court in Warwick.
Joao Soares faces a seven-count indictment on first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s office.
The indictment was unsealed after his arraignment last Wednesday.
The alleged acts occurred in Warwick sometime between May 1, 2007, and Sept. 30, 2009. The Warwick Police Department conducted the investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.