MANSFIELD — A local man has been sentenced to two years in prison for weapons violations.
Matthew J. Gotto, 54, was also sentenced Tuesday by New Bedford Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis to two years’ probation following his release from prison, according to court records.
Gotto was arrested in March 2020 at a Central Street residence where he was staying with a girlfriend. Police say they seized a 9 mm pistol and a 15-round magazine with 12 hollow-point bullets.
In May, Gotto pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm and violation of a firearm surrender order.
Prosecutors dropped an unlawful weapons possession charge as a result of his guilty plea.
Gotto has almost served the sentence while he was awaiting trial and was given credit for the time he has served.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.