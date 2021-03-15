MANSFIELD — A local man has been sentenced to up to 3 1/2 years prison for punching his girlfriend so hard her vision was temporarily impaired, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday.
Richard Duest, 31, was sentenced for hitting the victim in the face and also throwing a cellphone at her face, according to the district attorney’s office.
The assault occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 and was captured on video surveillance at the Qualters Middle School. The school was not in session at the time.
The victim, who was legally blind in one eye, was struck by the phone in her other eye. Her vision was reduced for a period of time as a result of the assault.
The defendant and his girlfriend were living in Mansfield at the time with another couple. The victim was the live-in nanny for the couple’s two young children.
During a grand jury investigation, it was also learned the defendant was seen hitting the victim a month earlier in the home they shared, according to the district attorney’s office.
Duest pleaded guilty late last month in Fall River Superior Court to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of domestic assault and battery.
Judge Sharon Donatelle sentenced him to 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years in prison, which means Duest would have to serve at last 2 1/2 years.
“The defendant has a history of committing serious crimes of violence. This was a violent assault against the victim in a public place,” Quinn said in a statement.
“The defendant is a danger to the victim and the community and the sentence will protect society from him,” he added.
Duest has a lengthy criminal record that includes serving prison time for a 2013 aggravated assault in Worcester and a 2008 bank robbery.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Friedel.
