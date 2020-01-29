MANSFIELD — A local man arrested last year on child pornography charges has been sentenced to state prison for separate sexual assault and child pornography cases in Middlesex County.
Randy J. Paris, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Middlesex County Superior Court in Lowell to a two- to four-year prison term followed by three years of probation, according to court records.
Paris pleaded guilty to indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and possession of child pornography. A third indictment of posing a child in a sexual act was dropped by the prosecution, according to records.
Paris was living on Shawmut Avenue last January when he was arrested by a state police cyber crimes unit for allegedly possessing 62 digital images of child pornography on his computer, which was seized from his home, according to court records.
He was subsequently indicted in June on the Middlesex charges.
Paris is due back in Attleboro District Court next month on the Mansfield charges. His lawyer indicated to the court Monday that the case may be resolved next month.
Paris was arrested after state police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of sexual exploitation of children.
The disposition of the Middlesex case was recommended by lawyers for both sides.
Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman also imposed several conditions of probation, including GPS monitoring, when Paris completes his sentence. He is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minor children and must register as a sex offender, submit to a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow any treatment deemed necessary, according to court records.
