ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation after admitting to starting a fire at his home while trying to make methamphetamine last year.
Robert S. Triggs, 49, who lived with his elderly parents at 48 Stearns Ave., admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find him guilty to two related drug charges.
The case was continued without a finding and two other drug charges were dismissed upon the recommendation of lawyers for both sides.
Triggs admitted to police to sparking the fire in his bedroom while trying to make methamphetamine about 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2021, a prosecutor said.
The fire was contained to Triggs’ second-floor bedroom and extinguished in about four minutes after firefighters arrived, according to police and fire officials.
No one was injured in the incident.
Triggs told investigators he learned how to make methamphetamine from the internet.
State and local police found household chemicals and other evidence in the bedroom along with notes and documents, including one titled “Making Methamphetamine” with directions on how to make the drug.
As a condition of his probation, Judge Michele Armour ordered Triggs to undergo a mental health evaluation and obey any recommended treatment. He must also submit to random drug tests.
His lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro, said his client has mental health issues, including depression and anxiety disorder.
The judge said she agreed to impose the sentence because of the circumstances and the defendant’s minimal criminal record.
Authorities say making methamphetamine involves the combination of volatile chemicals that can cause fire and even explode.
Local police and fire officials were assisted at the scene by the state Hazardous Materials Team, the state police bomb squad and the Clandestine Lab Team assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
