ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation after admitting to starting a fire at his home while trying to make methamphetamine last year.

Robert S. Triggs, 49, who lived with his elderly parents at 48 Stearns Ave., admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find him guilty to two related drug charges.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.