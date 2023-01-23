ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was sentenced to one year of probation Monday after admitting to a road rage incident in Attleboro last year.
Declan F. Hooper, 20, of 73 Campbell St., admitted in Attleboro District Court that he showed a BB handgun that resembled a real gun to another motorist on Pleasant Street, near Pike Avenue, last February.
A charge of assault was continued without a finding for one year with probation and orders to stay away from the victim, who was a classmate of Hooper’s when they were in middle school, according to court records.
The assault charge was reduced from assault by means of a dangerous weapon as part of a plea agreement by lawyers from both sides.
Attleboro police say the victim reported that a car was tailgating him before attempting to pass him on Pleasant Street near Pike Avenue on Feb. 16.
He had his girlfriend in the car with him when they saw the other driver, who he recognized as Hooper, point a gun at them, according to a police report.
After the car turned around, the victim used a social media app to track Hooper and followed him at one point to his home, where he took a photo of his Hooper’s car, the report states.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.