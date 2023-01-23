james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was sentenced to one year of probation Monday after admitting to a road rage incident in Attleboro last year.

Declan F. Hooper, 20, of 73 Campbell St., admitted in Attleboro District Court that he showed a BB handgun that resembled a real gun to another motorist on Pleasant Street, near Pike Avenue, last February.

