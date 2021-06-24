MANSFIELD — Construction of a marijuana cultivation plant on School Street is expected to begin in July and it should be producing products in a little over a year, the company’s president says.
The facility will be two-stories and encompass 84,000 square feet with a footprint of just over an acre, or 44,000 square feet, Doug Rhodes, president of Community Gardens LLC, said.
Approximately 51,000 square feet will be used for cultivation.
The goal is to occupy the 500 School St. building by January and be producing marijuana products 14 to 16 months from now, Rhodes said.
“Once the building is complete we should be able to get to market fairly rapidly,” he said.
Products will include a “high quality flower, and healthier focused edibles,” Rhodes said.
“Being a local organization, quality, consistency and safety are our focus. We think of it as making products for friends and neighbors, not customers,” he said.
The two buildings currently on the property will be razed to make way for the marijuana facility.
Rhodes said the buildings have been offered to the fire department for training purposes, but he does not know what the department’s plans are.
In addition, he’s hoping to hold a job fair in late fall if everything goes as planned.
The company will be looking to hire as many Mansfield residents and veterans as it can.
“We plan to pay better than a living wage and have a profit-sharing plan,” he said.
When fully staffed, the company will have as many as 50 employees, he said.
The human resources department and accounting operation may be located elsewhere.
The company’s Community Host Agreement calls for it to funnel 2.25 percent of its sales into town coffers.
The agreement is good for five years.
In the meantime, the company has donated $20,000 to the town’s Veterans Fund and $15,000 to the food pantry Our Daily Bread, Rhodes said.
“We very much want to respect the community and be a valuable member of it,” Rhodes said. “We don’t want to be a bad neighbor.”
One other way the company is pursuing that goal is to use local architects and contractors for the construction of its plant, he said.
During the permitting process concerns were raised about odors emanating from the plant, but Rhodes said high-tech equipment will prevent that.
“We’re putting in some state-of-the-art technology,” he said. “No one will ever smell us.”
Rhodes hopes to establish a retail outlet for his products at some point, but currently there are no locations available in Mansfield.
But if anything opens up, the company “would be thrilled to open” a retail shop in the town.
