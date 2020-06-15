MANSFIELD -- The fire department and town are mourning the loss of a veteran, third-generation firefighter.
Firefighter and paramedic Michael McLaughlin, 39, lost his battle with cancer over the weekend.
McLaughlin, an eight-year veteran firefighter, is survived by his wife, Amy, and his stepdaughter, Olivia.
"Mike was a very selfless person and was always willing to help. He always came to work with a smile on his face," Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said Monday.
McLaughlin volunteered for local charities and community events and helped his colleagues on the fire department, the chief said.
"Obviously, it will be a big loss for the fire department," Desrosiers said.
Firefighting runs in the McLaughlin family. His father, James McLaughlin Jr., and his grandfather, James McLaughlin Sr., were firefighters. His uncle Patrick McLaughlin was also a firefighter.
He died early Saturday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.
"It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Mansfield Firefighter Michael McLaughlin who succumbed to cancer early this morning after a long battle," the fire department announced Saturday in a Facebook post. "Rest in peace, Mike, we have it from here."
A lifelong Mansfield resident, McLaughlin was a 2000 graduate of Mansfield High School and joined the fire department in 2012.
He had a bachelor's degree in political science and master's degree in fire science. Before joining the department, he owned a mooring company.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, his funeral will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church in Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.