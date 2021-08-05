MANSFIELD — Plans are in motion to open a new senior/community center in the former police station building at 50 West St. — a project that could cost about $11 million.
Select board members voted 5-0 Wednesday night to support relocating the Council on Aging to the site and moving the parks and recreation department to the space where the senior center is now located on Hope Street.
The COA shares the Hope Street building with the library. Parks and recreation is now in town hall.
Assistant Town Manager Barry LaCasse updated select board members and other town officials on the relocation project.
An assessment determined both departments desperately need more space for the town’s growing population — especially seniors.
A feasibility study concluded both departments couldn’t fit at the West Street site and renovating the former police station building or building a new senior center would cost about the same — $11 million.
Town officials are leaning toward renovation because of a pending grant of up to $4 million for building reuse.
Word if the town will get the grant is anticipated in October or November, and if no grant is received, new construction would be favored since the cost to build a new center or renovate the building is about a wash.
“We believe we have a viable path forward,” LaCasse said.
Select board members had questions on the price tag and were reminded construction costs have been rising sharply, though they are now starting to fall.
“My concern is funding,” select board member Jess Aptowitz said, adding that residents have been asked to foot a lot of costly projects in recent years. “Obviously we’ve got to do something for our seniors.”
Select board member Steven Schoonveld said $11.2 million “seems high,” but added that Mansfield has more seniors than students in local schools.
“They’re getting a new building regardless of what path we go,” Schoonveld said of new construction or renovation.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, pledged to do all they could to advocate for Mansfield and secure state financial assistance.
“There will be more grants coming down,” said Barrows, noting there is competition for grants even in the area as Norton is building a new senior center. “We’re getting to be an older community.”
“In less than a decade this has become a priority recognized by just about everyone,” select board member Frank DelVecchio said of a new senior center.
DelVecchio and others pointed out the plans fit in with the recently developed master plan that guides town growth. The plan recommends a multi-generational community center close to downtown.
“I’m all for this,” select board member Michael Trowbridge said, adding the property would allow safer and easier access and more parking than the current senior center.
“I think it’s very exciting,” COA Director Josephine Madrazo said. “We’re living on top of each other.”
The director noted the proposed site is near ponds for recreational activities and would provide privacy for social services.
Madrazo said the town’s senior population of about 4,000 is projected to grow to around 5,000 in the next few years.
Select board members in June decided the town should keep the West Street property instead of selling it.
The old police station building had been used partly for town hall several years ago.
