ATTLEBORO — The suspect charged with murder in the weekend killing of a Mansfield man admitted to and even apologized for the deadly shooting, a prosecutor said Monday, though he offered no motive for the crime.

William J. O’Brien, 22, was wearing body armor when confronted by police outside a house at 42 West Church St. in Mansfield shortly after the shooting but was not armed, according to a prosecutor and a police report.

