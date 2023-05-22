ATTLEBORO — The suspect charged with murder in the weekend killing of a Mansfield man admitted to and even apologized for the deadly shooting, a prosecutor said Monday, though he offered no motive for the crime.
William J. O’Brien, 22, was wearing body armor when confronted by police outside a house at 42 West Church St. in Mansfield shortly after the shooting but was not armed, according to a prosecutor and a police report.
O’Brien. of Manchester by the Sea, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Samuel Waters several times, including in the head, shortly before 11:15 a.m. Saturday inside the house.
After his arraignment in Attleboro District Court, O’Brien was ordered held without bail. The court entered innocent pleas on his behalf to murder and two related firearms charges.
“He apologized for killing Sam and made other statements to the effect that he had just killed someone back at the residence,” Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll said during a bail hearing.
Waters rented the house with two male roommates and another man and O’Brien, known as “Corbi,” had recently been staying at the residence, according to a police report.
Waters and O’Brien sold marijuana and O’Brien frequently walked around the house with a gun in a holster wearing a bullet-proof vest, according to the report.
O’Brien was on probation on firearms charges and was wanted at the time of the slaying on a warrant out of Plymouth Superior Court for violating his probation, according to Driscoll and court records.
O’Brien served a two-year prison sentence followed by two years of probation out of Plymouth Superior Court related to an October 2020 arrest in Duxbury, according to court records.
He has a record of 35 arraignments, including 11 firearm-related charges, and has had eight arraignments in juvenile court, according to a police report.
One of the men who was at the house at the time of the shooting told police “Corbi” kept his money folded in an envelope and “would brag that he got his money from robbing drug dealers.”
Although one of the men had a license to carry firearms, O’Brien did not and that all the others were “living in fear of Corbi and walking on eggshells around him,” according to a police report.
Investigators were told there was an argument between Waters and O’Brien before the shooting and that one of the men believed Waters wanted to kick O’Brien out of the house, according to the report.
One of the men witnessed the shooting after returning from getting breakfast. He saw O’Brien, without exchanging words, shoot Waters once in the head, pause and then fire an additional three to five shots, the report says.
The pistol, which had an extended magazine, has not been found although other weapons and marijuana were found inside the house, according to police.
On Sunday and Monday, state police divers searched the Rumford River, which runs by the house, for evidence connected to the case.
The eyewitness to the shooting told police he ran from the house fearing he would be shot too. He said O’Brien caught up to him and grabbed him, according to the report.
“‘Corbi’ stated he had to do it and that Waters was a demon,” the man was quoted as telling investigators.
Another man, who was taking a shower at the time, told police he heard the gunshots, and then saw Waters on the floor. He said he and the other man ran out of the house, the report says, and saw O’Brien stabbing the tires of Waters’s Mercedes Benz.
When the prosecutor recited some of the allegations in court, Ashleigh Cole, 23, of Gloucester, and Summer St. Hilaire, 23, of Salem, friends of Waters, consoled each other in the courtroom.
In a tearful interview outside the courthouse, Cole said, “You can’t tell me he didn’t do it.”
Cole said marijuana was no reason to kill someone because it is legal and widely available for sale at dispensaries.
“We all smoke,” she said.
Cole and St. Hilaire said Waters is from Franklin and they met him at Nichols College in Dudley where he was studying history but dropped out.
“He was the sweetest person I know,” Cole said.
“It definitely shouldn’t have happen to him,” St. Hilaire said.
They described Waters as an outgoing person who was easy to talk to and fun to be around.
Another friend, Max Tunis, 26, of Brockton, said he and Waters liked to ride their motorcycles around and enjoyed nature.
“We’d hang around and have a good time. It comes like a gut punch,” Tunis said of Waters’s death. “He was not one to pick a fight.”
During the court hearing, O’Brien’s lawyer, Neil Madden of Weymouth, said he wanted his client to be examined by medical services at the jail and would want his own experts to evaluate his mental health.
Outside the court, Madden said his client was doing as best as can be expected. “It’s a very stressful situation,” Madden said.
The defense lawyer declined to comment on what the prosecutor said was a strong case against O’Brien. He said O’Brien denies the allegations.
“We’ll be fighting this to the end,” Madden said.
O’Brien’s arrest in Duxbury in 2020 stemmed from a traffic stop in which he was a passenger in a car. He had a gun in his waist and another in a backpack, the Patriot Ledger reported.
Court records indicate O’Brien was supposed to obtain a mental health evaluation and a GED while on probation.
But the records did not indicate why the probation department alleges he violated his probation.
O’Brien’s case in Attleboro was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.