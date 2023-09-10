MANSFIELD — The lawyer for a man accused of killing his roommate in May has been granted $3,000 to pay for a psychologist to conduct a mental health evaluation of his client.
A Fall River Superior Court judge approved the funding when William J. O’Brien, 22, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and weapons charges.
O’Brien allegedly shot 23-year-old Samuel Waters in the head on May 20 in front of an eyewitness in the house they all shared at 42 West Church St., according to prosecutors.
O’Brien, a resident of Manchester by the Sea, was staying at the West Church Street apartment house that Waters rented, according to court papers.
Police arrested O’Brien outside the house soon after getting the call. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest and made statements to officers implicating himself in the homicide, according to prosecutors.
O’Brien is being held in jail without bail on the murder charge and is currently in custody at the Plymouth County House of Corrections for a probation violation, according to court records.
O’Brien’s lawyer was also granted $2,500 for a private investigator to assist in preparing a defense.
The funds for the psychologist and private investigator were approved because O’Brien is indigent and cannot afford to pay himself, according to court records.
The case was continued to November for a pretrial conference.
