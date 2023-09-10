William O'Brien Arraignment
Buy Now

William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, was arraigned May 22, in Attleboro District Court on charges of murder, illegally carrying a firearm and illegally carrying a loaded firearm.

 MARGARET NOTCHEY / For The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — The lawyer for a man accused of killing his roommate in May has been granted $3,000 to pay for a psychologist to conduct a mental health evaluation of his client.

A Fall River Superior Court judge approved the funding when William J. O’Brien, 22, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and weapons charges.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.