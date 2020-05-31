MANSFIELD -- The top students have been announced for the Class of 2020 at Mansfield High School.
"These students have shown a dedication to their academics, their extracurricular activities and the Mansfield community," Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
Avantika Naik, valedictorian
Naik was captain of the math team and vice president of the National Honor Society. She also participated in WGBH-TV’s “High School Quiz Show” as Mansfield was one of 17 high schools to qualify for the tournament.
Naik was also "A World of Difference" peer leader, a member of the French Honors Society and earned her third-degree black belt during her sophomore year.
Naik recently helped organize a card drive during which high school students made cards to be delivered to the residents of the Village at Willow Crossing assisted living facility while they can’t have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also helps with the Turkey Brigade each Thanksgiving and has volunteered at the National Black Doll Museum of History & Culture in town.
Naik received the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Aspirations in Computing Award and was nominated for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship. She won first and second place at states for the National History Day competition and attended nationals twice. Her second year, her documentary played at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Naik plans to study computational biology at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Patrick Yu, salutatorian
Yu was a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society and the orchestra, and was a co-founder of the school’s computer science club.
Yu was also involved in community service in town through his participation in the Mansfield Clean Up each year.
He also held an engineering internship at Virgin Pulse in Providence.
Yu plans to study computer science at Northeastern University in Boston and was awarded the Dean’s Scholarship.
