After taking the ceremonial last walk out of the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker and his family went to the North End restaurant Table owned by Mansfield native Jen Royle.

Before becoming a chef and business owner, Royle had a 13-year career as a radio sports reporter in New York, Baltimore and Boston. She also had her own show on WEEI and was hired to help launch Boston Herald Radio.

