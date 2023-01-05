After taking the ceremonial last walk out of the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker and his family went to the North End restaurant Table owned by Mansfield native Jen Royle.
Before becoming a chef and business owner, Royle had a 13-year career as a radio sports reporter in New York, Baltimore and Boston. She also had her own show on WEEI and was hired to help launch Boston Herald Radio.
“Enjoy your meal, Governor @CharlieBakerMA. Thank you for everything you’ve done over the past 8 years, not only for the state of Massachusetts but for all our small businesses,” Royle tweeted.
A Table spokesperson said Baker has visited the restaurant on several occasions.
Table, which opened in 2019, was voted one of the top 50 restaurants in Boston in 2021 and Best North End Restaurant in 2021 by Boston Magazine.
