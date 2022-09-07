MANSFIELD -- The operations manager for the department of public works highway division was arrested last week on an old case involving an alleged sexual assault of a minor and he has since been placed on administrative leave.
Mark J. Cook, 52, of 28 South Walnut St., Mansfield, was arrested at his mother's house in Mansfield on Aug. 29 by police the day the alleged victim reported the purported crime, court records show.
Cook was arraigned the following day in Attleboro District Court on felony charges of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of aggravated rape of a child for an incident that police reported took place June 1, 2013.
A plea of not guilty was entered by the court, and Cook was released on $2,000 surety cash bail. He had posted $1,000 cash bail when he was arrested.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or anyone under 16.
When Cook was arrested, police issued him two restraining orders issued by Milford District Court.
As a condition of those orders, police seized seven antique pistols from Cook that they said were legally obtained.
The assault case has been continued to Oct. 7.
Cook had informed the court he was going to seek an attorney to represent him.
"The current available information of the arrest is alarming, to say the least," Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in an email Tuesday. "The Town immediately placed Mr. Cook on administrative leave from his Town employment. A further update will be provided after discussions between the Town and Mr. Cook's union officials."
Mansfield Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said police couldn't comment on the matter.