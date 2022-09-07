sullivan courthouse (copy)

Attleboro District Court’s James H. Sullivan Courthouse.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo/////////////////////

MANSFIELD -- The operations manager for the department of public works highway division was arrested last week on an old case involving an alleged sexual assault of a minor and he has since been placed on administrative leave.

Mark J. Cook, 52, of 28 South Walnut St., Mansfield, was arrested at his mother's house in Mansfield on Aug. 29 by police the day the alleged victim reported the purported crime, court records show.