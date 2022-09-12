MANSFIELD -- The operations manager for the DPW's highway division has resigned following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Mark J. Cook, 52, who was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, resigned effective Monday, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
Cook worked for the town for 35 years, the past 23 as DPW operations manager.
He was arrested Aug. 29, the day the alleged crime was reported to police, records show.
Cook was arraigned the following day in Attleboro District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of aggravated rape of a child.
The incidents allegedly took place in 2013 at Cook's Mansfield home.
The accuser in the case lives in Bellingham, where Cook had lived the past two years, and is now 20 years old, but was 9 at the time of the alleged incidents and was known to Cook, records indicate.
The alleged victim only recently told friends and relatives about the situation, and told police one main reason he came forward was because he was worried there could be future victims.
A plea of not guilty was entered by the court and Cook was ordered to have no contact with the victim or anyone under 16 after posting bail.
When Cook was arrested, police presented him with two restraining orders issued by Milford District Court, which serves Bellingham. As a condition of the restraining orders, police seized seven antique pistols from Cook that they said were legally obtained.
The case has been continued to Oct. 7.
Mansfield Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth and Cook's attorney, Glen Hannington of Canton and Boston, have declined to comment on the case.