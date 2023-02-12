MANSFIELD — The $109 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year has a multi-million dollar projected shortfall and talk has resurfaced about implementing a trash fee or bringing a Proposition 2 1/2 tax hike before voters.
The anticipated deficit for spending starting July 1 had run a whopping $5.3 million but now sits at $2.9 million after $2.4 million in cuts and adjustments, Barry LaCasse, the town’s assistant town manager/finance director, told a gathering of about 50 town officials, board members and residents last week.
However, it is much too early in the budget process to seriously consider a trash fee or budget override of the state tax levy limiting law Prop 2 1/2, town officials say.
“Having just gone from $5.4 million to $2.9 million in one month, that’s great progression,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
The $5.3 million shortfall was reduced to under $3 million by cutting $800,000 from school salaries and expenses, $409,000 from non-salary town expenses, about $267,000 from health insurance, $184,000 from the town hoped for additions, and deferring $323,000 to the fall town meeting when more money should be available. Also, $410,000 more is anticipated in revenue growth.
Health insurance was initially anticipated to jump 6% but has come in less than 4%. “That has helped a lot,” LaCasse said.
There remain several opportunities to further narrow the budget gap.
Negotiations are ongoing with employee unions, he noted.
“We’re still going through meetings with department heads and tracking local receipts,” including building permit fees and vehicle excise taxes, LaCasse said.
A big unknown is state aid but the governor’s budget is anticipated in March. About $22 million is expected.
Edward Donoghue, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the schools came in with a level service budget that carried a 5.8% hike.
That initially proposed budget has been reduced by the $800,000 in cuts.
“Obviously it was a huge gap,” Donoghue said of the original town shortfall.
The school reductions include plans to not fill three or four positions that involve retirements or other reasons school employees are leaving.
Also, grants, revolving funds and the School Choice program at the high school that allows for out-of-district students and brings in revenue are being factored in. The schools get about $7 million in grants.
Posing big challenges are the loss of federal COVID assistance funds, the state increasing special education tuition at private schools by 14% — much higher than usual — and utility costs spiking about $500,000.
In recent years, $4.9 million because of COVID has or is expected to arrive, which has paid for math and reading interventionists at the elementary and middle schools, a high school psychologist, and substitute teachers, among other expenditures.
“COVID, that money is going away and we have to shift back to the operating budget” or find additional revenue to cover those expenses, Donoghue said.
The proposed school budget now stands at $58.29 million, or a 4.37% increase, from this year’s $55.9 million in spending, which went up about $1 million, or just under 2% from the prior year.
Salaries account for about $47 million, or roughly 80% of the planned budget, increasing 3.9%. The teachers contract is under negotiation.
“If we have to reduce the budget further, we have to look at staffing,” Donoghue said.
Raising fees is another avenue being looked into, school officials say.
“It will probably take some extraordinary measures” to close the remaining town budget gap, finance committee chair Sara Walsh said.
Walsh mentioned options of making drastic cuts, tapping the stabilization fund or looking at additional revenue sources. Eying one-time expenses was also mentioned.
“Are we going to come up with $2.9 million? Probably not,” select board Chairman Michael Trowbridge said.
Trowbridge highlighted the fact Mansfield remains the only area community still covering trash disposal costs within its budget. Other towns and cities have trash fees or don’t offer municipal trash collection.
“Maybe we have to look at some type of phased-in approach,” Trowbridge said. “We’re in the hole $1.5 million every year.”
Walsh acknowledged “it’s worth looking at a fee for trash. A fee for services. It makes sense.”
“It’s an override, it’s just a different way,” finance committee member Walter Wilk said.
Scott Feely, vice chair of the finance committee, attributed the federal COVID grant money to the reason the town is at a “fiscal cliff.”
“The needs are still there,” school committee member Lauren Scher said. “We have no control over a lot of these expenses.”
Resident Tobey Lovett volunteered to pay a fee to attend the annual fall festival, and resident Robert O’Connell vehemently opposed any tax hike.
“You are asking us who live here to cut our household budgets. We’re already stressed out,” said O’Connell, who is retired. “We’re on fixed incomes. It’s already hard to make ends meet. I’m just not ready to pay any more out.”
Another resident pointed out vacancies in the town’s business park.
Dumas said economic development director Chris McDermott and the industrial development commission are working hard to attract more business. A Walgreens warehouse is expected to soon get its final occupancy permit and a biotech company is looking to expand.
The owners of vacant buildings still pay taxes, just not as much as if they were being used, officials pointed out.
Early last year, there was a $4.5 million shortfall in the budget that was erased to come up with a balanced and level service budget. The parties plan to meet again March 29.