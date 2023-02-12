Mansfield Town Hall building file photo

MANSFIELD — The $109 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year has a multi-million dollar projected shortfall and talk has resurfaced about implementing a trash fee or bringing a Proposition 2 1/2 tax hike before voters.

The anticipated deficit for spending starting July 1 had run a whopping $5.3 million but now sits at $2.9 million after $2.4 million in cuts and adjustments, Barry LaCasse, the town’s assistant town manager/finance director, told a gathering of about 50 town officials, board members and residents last week.