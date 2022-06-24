MANSFIELD — Just in time for the heavy-demand summer season, the town has opened a new $5 million water treatment plant that officials say can take care of PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals.”
The Cate Springs PFAS Treatment Facility was put into operation Friday, Town Manager Kevin Dumas announced.
In May 2020, water testing showed higher than recommended levels of PFAS, which have contaminated drinking water in the area, state and across the country.
PFAS sample results at the Cate Springs Water Treatment Plant indicated levels greater than the MassDEP guideline of 20 parts per trillion, and the plant was taken offline.
Residents at the fall 2020 town meeting approved plans from the Mansfield Water Division for the new treatment plant to deal with the chemicals.
The $4.54 million project qualified for a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant of $909,165 — 20% of costs.
“We are thankful to have this important source of water back online for the summer season in order to help alleviate the need for further water restrictions,” Dumas said. “I would like to thank all of our staff who have been involved in the stewardship of this important project.”
Using a granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration system, the facility can treat up to 1.65 million gallons of water a day.
After PFAS removal is complete, the water is sent through the existing Cate Springs Water Treatment Plant for a normal treatment process.
The treatment facility, located at 99 Maple St., is the first of two PFAS treatment facilities being constructed in Mansfield. Plans were also approved at town meeting for that second plant.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of chemicals used since the 1950s to make stain-resistant, water-resistant, and non-stick products, including firefighting foam.
Because they are water soluble, PFAS from manufacturing sites, landfills and other sources can seep into surface soils and groundwater over time. More information on PFAS can be found at www.mansfieldma.com.
The town in mid-May intensified its outdoor water restrictions as the state announced a drought advisory for the region.
Outdoor water use since the start of May has been restricted to even-numbered houses on even-numbered days and odd-numbered houses on odd-numbered days.
With the Phase II restrictions, lawn watering is further limited to 6 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Handheld hose use is allowed anytime.