MANSFIELD — The state Supervisor of Records has ordered the town to give The Sun Chronicle a report by private investigators hired by the town to probe alleged workplace misconduct by the police chief.
The newspaper filed a public records request for the report by Matthews & Matthews, LLC. It appealed to the state when the town refused to give the report to The Sun Chronicle.
The town cited an exemption in refusing to release the report about Police Chief Ron Sellon, claiming privacy concerns.
The town said it was a personnel/human resources investigation not involving criminal allegations or allegations of misuse of police powers, the state Supervisor of Records said in its decision.
But the state said Wednesday that the town could not withhold the report it its entirety when it appears to concern the conduct of a law enforcement officer.
“When analyzing a privacy claim, there is a balancing test which provides that where the public interest in obtaining the requested information substantially outweighs the seriousness of any invasion of privacy, the private interest in preventing disclosure must yield,” Manza Arthur, supervisor of records, wrote.
“The public has a recognized interest in knowing whether public servants are carrying out their duties in a law abiding and efficient manner,” he said.
Sellon, who has been a police chief since 2013, and his lawyers released a redacted executive summary of the report to The Sun Chronicle last Sunday.
In the summary, the investigators determined Sellon bullied and harassed some members of his staff with profanity-laced outbursts. Sellon denied his actions amounted to misconduct and criticized the investigators’ report for its limited scope.
Sellon has been out of work since June 2021 and was placed on administrative leave with pay on Oct. 29, 2021 by Town Manager Kevin Dumas.
His employment status was never publicly explained by Dumas or the select board, leading to speculation and questions.
The Sun Chronicle reported Sellon was on administrative leave on April 17 after the state ruled the town could not keep the police chief’s status from the public.
The newspaper had filed a public records request for the information, which the town denied, after then select board member Steven Schoonveld raised questions about Sellon’s employment at a March 16 meeting.
“We are, of course, pleased with the ruling by the state’s supervisor of public records,” said Craig Borges, executive director and general manager of The Sun Chronicle. “The ruling shows that elected and public officials must be as transparent as allowed by law. They owe that to the public. This is a perfect example of how strong local journalism, like that produced daily by the staff at The Sun Chronicle, can make a difference in helping protect democracy.”
