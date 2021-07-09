Mansfield Town Hall building file photo

MANSFIELD — Paving projects scheduled Saturday on East Street and Forbes Boulevard have been cancelled due to the weather.

In addition, the Mansfield Green Recycling Park on East Street will be open Saturday since paving work was cancelled, according to notices the town issued Friday.

The work will be rescheduled but no new days were immediately released.

The work has been postponed previously due to poor weather.

A portion of East Street from Mansfield High School to the recycling park will be paved. Forbes Boulevard from the Foxboro line to Cabot Boulevard will too.

