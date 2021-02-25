MANSFIELD — Local schools are starting small with bringing students back for in-person learning.
Small and cute, that is.
Kindergartners will return for full, in-person learning at Robinson Elementary School as of Monday.
“Returning to in-person learning is something that has been advocated by the state and has been carefully and diligently planned for many months by the Mansfield Public Schools,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in an emailed statement. “The health, safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff is paramount and has been at the forefront of every plan and decision we have made since this time last year.”
However, the local teachers union objects to the proposed return, saying there has been too little consultation with its members.
“Educators are eager to work with their students in the classroom, but we are disappointed that the district would not agree to keeping one half-day in the schedule to allow for coordinated planning necessary to meet the needs of students who choose to remain in remote-learning plans and to allow for buildings to be adequately cleaned,” said Mansfield Educators’ Association President Scott Cohen.
In not bargaining with the MEA over the return schedule before implementing it, the district leadership and the school committee failed to treat educators with the respect that they deserve, Cohen said in an email.
Cohen also said the union wants teaches to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations before full in-person learning is back.
“The district will need to be willing to bargain with the MEA over the continued transition to full in-person learning. The more students that we bring back, the more issues arise that relate to maintaining the health and safety of students, school staff, and our community,” Cohen said.
Murphy said the administration could not discuss contract negotiations.
The superintendent said kindergarten is now the only grade making the transition from remote learning. According to state figures, there are approximately 222 students registered in the district’s kindergarten classes.
Murphy noted that state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has said he wants in-person learning beginning with the elementary grades in April, “but we have not received any firm timelines as of yet.”
“Before the commissioner’s announcement, we were looking at maybe transitioning additional grades back to being fully in-person, but we are going to be holding off for now until we get further guidance from (the state),” Murphy said. “With that said, our plan for kindergarten will still be implemented starting next week.”
