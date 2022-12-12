MANSFIELD — Residents get a second chance Wednesday night to vote on several pressing matters at a special town meeting, with nearly $1 million in state grant money at stake.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Mansfield High School.
The special town meeting had to be postponed Dec. 1 because a quorum couldn’t be reached, perhaps because the Patriots were playing at nearby Gillette Stadium and on TV.
A total of 170 residents turned out but 200 are required by town bylaw to hold town meetings. At the start of the session, there were only 140 voters, and many of them called friends and relatives to urge them to attend. But after an hour of waiting, only 30 more residents arrived and the meeting was adjourned.
This time around, town officials are urging residents via social media and other routes to come.
Among the 24 articles on the agenda are building and equipment items commonly known as capital items.
“We have the potential to lose $952,000 in grant dollars,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said, referring to votes for some of those capital items that have deadlines to secure the financial help.
Those include:
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
