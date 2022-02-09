MANSFIELD--– A man wanted in a domestic disturbance fled a house early Wednesday morning and eluded police for several hours before he was apprehended.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was apprehended about 8 a.m., about five hours after police were called to Hawthorne Court for the disturbance.
Officers searched for several hours in below-freezing temperatures in woods in the area of the Bicentennial Court public housing complex, Evans Circle and the Hope Street area to Station Pointe Apartments on Francis Avenue before calling it off.
Officers continued to patrol the area after freeing Foxboro police and state police from the search. The suspect, who police said was not considered armed or dangerous, was apprehended on Hawthorne Court.
Prior to his arrest, police posted a warning to residents on social media about the search.
Noting the temperatures were around 29 degrees overnight, police were concerned for the man’s well-being and were asking police to call 911 for any suspicious activity.