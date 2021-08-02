MANSFIELD — Police say they concluded an undercover investigation Monday afternoon by arresting a Brockton man and seizing cash, suspected cocaine and two large-capacity handguns.
Arrested shortly after noon was 27-year-old Malik D. Bean-Bousseau, according to police.
He was taken into custody as he was leaving an apartment at 1 Mansfield Ave., which he had been “accessing routinely” throughout the four-month investigation, Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said in a statement.
Police executed a search warrant at the apartment and seized a quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine.
Officers also seized two large-capacity handguns, ammunition, an undisclosed amount of cash and alleged drug paraphernalia associated with drug distribution, Ellsworth said.
Bean-Bousseau was being held on $50,000 cash bail pending arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
He faces charges of trafficking cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition clip, one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, one count of possession of ammunition and two counts of improper storage of a firearm.
Detective Donald Maclean managed the investigation, which was initiated by Detective Anthony Lattanzio.
They were assisted by detectives Ken Wright, Chris Walsh and David Kerr and officers Sgt. Nicole Boldrighini, Patrick Penne and K9 Ronan and handler Michael Fitzgerald.
Assisting with the execution of the search warrant were members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.