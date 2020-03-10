MANSFIELD — A 53-year-old man is being held without bail on weapons charges following his arrest on Central Street.
Matthew J. Gotto pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a serial number, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm and two other related charges, according to court records.
Police say they arrested Gotto Sunday in a home where he was staying with a girlfriend. They reported seizing a 9 mm pistol and a 15-round magazine with 12 hollow point bullets.
Gotto allegedly told police he purchased the gun online in two parts for $320 about eight months ago, according to court records.
Gotto has a record of prior weapons violations and is on probation for weapons violations out-of-state, according to records.
When police went to the Central Street home, he allegedly denied having a handgun but admitted to having a pellet gun. The 9 mm pistol was found in a box under the living room couch and a pellet gun was found in a basket near the back stairs of the house, according to court records.
A dangerousness hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, during which prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to hold Gotto without bail while they prepare for trial.
