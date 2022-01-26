MANSFIELD — Police have arrested a suspect in the break-in and theft of about $50,000 worth of tools, collectible toys, comic books and heirlooms from a local storage company.
The suspect, James E. Jones, 44, of 4 Fulton Place, in Mansfield, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
After hearing arguments, Judge Edmund Mathers revoked Jones’ his bail in a separate case where he is charged with possession of stolen goods from the same business two months ago.
After the break-ins earlier this month, Jones allegedly sold the goods to two men whom detectives tracked down after interviewing Jones.
The vast majority of the items were recovered from Jones’ apartment and from individuals in Connecticut and Rhode Island, according to police.
Police say many of the items were cherished family heirlooms or collectibles with sentimental value to the owners.
Police said they included a collection of 40 figurines valued at $2,000, a $4,000 comic book collection, a coin collection, art, furniture and handbags.
Detective Sgt. Daniel MacLean said in addition to making arrests in such crimes, police strive to recover as many items as possible for victims.
“Our main goal is to get their stuff back,” MacLean said.
Jones was arrested Tuesday morning at his apartment on Fulton Place following an investigation led by Detective Anthony Lattanzio with help from detectives Chris Walsh, Patrick Pennie and MacLean.
Jones is accused of breaking into three storage units at All-American Self-Storage at 50 Wood Ave. between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13
At the time, Jones was free on bail after being apprehended in November in a crash with a van filled with power tools, jewelry and personal belongings allegedly stolen from the same business, according to a police report.
Jones is also wanted on a warrant obtained by Foxboro police related to a break-in at Extra Space Storage at 147 Green St. in Foxboro, according to the report.
In the Mansfield break-in, the owner of the business reviewed security video and recognized Jones, who a prosecutor said admitted to stealing the items and cooperated in helping police recover them.
During a bail hearing, Fall River defense lawyer Richard Silva emphasized that Jones cooperated with police so they could trace the goods.
Silva described Jones as the father of two young children who lives with his girlfriend. He said he has mental health issues and lives on Social Security Disability payments.
He recommended that Jones be freed on low bail with a GPS bracelet.
The court entered an innocent plea on Jones’ behalf on eight counts each of breaking and entering and larceny and one count of vandalism of property.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.