MANSFIELD — Police investigating a report of a man passed out in his car at the Route 106 and Franklin Street traffic light over the weekend ended up charging him with drunken driving.
Gerald J. Staruski, 39, of 58 Burt St., Norton, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge.
He was arrested about 7 a.m. Saturday morning after Mansfield police were called for a man asleep at the wheel of his car, idling at the traffic light at the busy intersection, according to court records.
Police say Staruski woke up when Officer Michelle Bellevue banged on his window.
Staruski was also charged with possession of cocaine after police allegedly found a small amount of a white powder in plastic bags in his wallet.
He is free on his own recognizance and his case was continued for a pretrial conference in January.
