MANSFIELD — Police Chief Ron Sellon has been named to a national advisory panel aimed at making schools safer.
Sellon is one of two members of the International Association of Chiefs of Police to join the National Sheriffs’ Association’s School Safety and Security Committee.
The sheriffs group is starting an initiative that seeks to identify and recognize schools that go above and beyond to make safety a priority.
Over the last few years, Mansfield’s school and police departments have worked to improve security at the schools through high-tech door locks and other measures such as lockdown exercises.
The police department’s K9 dog Ronan is trained to detect explosives and the department has practiced active shooter drills and held training sessions for the community on school safety techniques.
“It’s an active call to identify schools that are committed to best practices,” Sellon said.
Other schools can then adopt measures that have proven effective, the chief said.
Among the objectives of the advisory committee is to help strengthen relationships between law enforcement and school leadership, according to the sheriffs group.
The advisory board held its first meeting virtually this week.
Sellon said he is fortunate to have a good working relationship with School Superintendent Teresa Murphy and a school committee that is engaged with the police department in improving school safety.
Sellon will be working with members from 10 organizations, including the Hispanic American Police Commanders, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association, the National Association of Women in Law Enforcement and the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers.
