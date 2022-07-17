MANSFIELD — Private investigators hired by the town have found evidence supporting allegations of workplace misconduct by Police Chief Ron Sellon, conclusions which Sellon adamantly refutes.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle on Saturday, Sellon criticized what he called the limited scope of the investigation and said allegations he bullied, harassed and swore at subordinates are exaggerated and do not amount to misconduct.
“I think it’s an unfair characterization to describe my communication with employees as harassing or bullying,” said Sellon, who has not been working for a year and on unpaid administrative leave since October.
“Emergent situations involving urgent responses that can have dire legal and safety-related consequences for everyone involved can’t be taken lightly and insubordinate responses are unacceptable,” Sellon said.
The police chief and his lawyer provided The Sun Chronicle with an excerpt of the private investigation conducted by Matthews & Matthews, LLC, on behalf of the town.
Among their conclusion is that Sellon engaged in profanity-laced outbursts, sent angry and threatening messages to subordinates, showed abusive and disrespectful behavior and damaged his town cell phone after throwing it in his office.
The investigators interviewed Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth, a lieutenant, a former lieutenant, a detective and two administrative staff. They also reviewed documents and electronic communications to draw their conclusions.
“I am not perfect and I may have been less articulate and polite than I could’ve been at certain times,” Sellon said.
“However, I would suggest interviewing all 45 to 50 employees of the police department to determine what environment I engender, and not three or four hand-selected ones who have the most to gain by my absence,” Sellon said.
In addition to saying more department employees should have been interviewed, the report states Sellon requested a full management study last fall “to identify the true reasons for any dysfunction” but his suggestion was rejected by Town Manager Kevin Dumas.
Regarding the cellphone incident, Sellon told The Sun Chronicle he was alone in his office at the time and that the phone, which he had to return to the town, still works.
The executive summary excerpt says Ellsworth brought the allegations to Dumas in June 2021 on behalf of himself and several members of the police command staff.
Ellsworth, who is now acting police chief, and the other commanders, told Dumas the chief’s behavior had grown worse over the past year.
After learning of the allegations, Sellon said he agreed to take some time off to go on a Florida vacation with his family and to recover from a previously scheduled arm surgery.
Sellon, who has been a police officer for 26 years and chief since 2013, said he also agreed to take a fitness for duty exam from a town-hired doctor. He said he was cleared last September to return to work.
“To my knowledge, he found nothing wrong with me in his evaluation,” Sellon said, adding that he sought out a second opinion “and both doctors say I am fine.”
When asked by The Sun Chronicle whether he has an anger management problem, Sellon said, “Absolutely not.”
His surgeon also cleared him to go back to work at the time on “light duty,” according to Sellon.
Instead, the town manager quietly placed Sellon on paid administrative leave in October 2021 and his absence from work has been unexplained publicly by town officials. At one point, “missing” fliers were posted around town.
After former select board member Steve Schooonveld raised questions about Sellon’s status during a meeting in March, Dumas disclosed Sellon’s leave paid status a month later in response to a public record’s request from The Sun Chronicle. The request was initially denied but the newspaper received the information after an appeal.
Meanwhile, Sellon said he is eager to return to work and the taxpayers are footing about $388,000 for the salaries of two police chiefs.
When asked for comment, Dumas disputed the characterization that the town was paying two chiefs. Instead, he said the amount represents Sellon’s salary and the difference in pay grades for the chief and deputy chief for Ellsworth.
The town’s lawyer said the law requires a deputy chief to receive a higher salary if they are assuming the police chief’s duties.
Matthews & Matthews was hired in December to look into Sellon’s alleged behavior for the past three years and submitted their report in May, according to the document.
The town denied The Sun Chronicle’s public records request for the full report weeks ago and the newspaper is appealing to the state’s Supervisor of Public Records.
The tab for the investigation is about $13,000. However, Dumas said Sunday that the probe is only nearing completion.
“Since the conclusion of the original investigation, additional information came to light that required a supplementary investigation, which has just been completed,” he said, without elaborating, in an email to The Sun Chronicle Sunday.
“Throughout this investigation,” Dumas said, “the town has been committed to the integrity of the investigative process as well as the privacy of all employees involved, including Chief Sellon.”
Since Sellon chose to go public, Dumas said it was necessary for the town to respond. He said there is “much more information and context than what Chief Sellon has chosen to discuss.”
Dumas said there are also still many confidential matters, including personnel and medical information that will remain private “for now.”
Contrary to what was reported by Sellon in the media, Dumas said the town and Sellon’s attorneys have been routinely communicating to bring about “acceptable resolutions.”
The human resources process could have been avoided if Sellon had agreed to a mutually agreeable resolution, Dumas said, which was presented to him in the form of “very reasonable measures.”
“However, Chief Sellon refused to accept any responsibility for his behavior and would not acknowledge the need for any corrective treatment steps — which forced the Town to conduct a full and complete human resources process,” Dumas said in the email to The Sun Chronicle.
The town manager defended the investigation by Matthews & Matthews, saying the retired state police officials of the firm conducted “multiple interviews” with current and former police department personnel, resulting in well over 1,000 pages of transcripts and exhibits, as well as a 60-page executive summary.
“Chief Sellon’s comments indicate that he continues not to acknowledge any wrongdoing in the workplace,” Dumas said, despite the conclusions of the investigation and “overwhelming evidence.”
Dumas said the investigation found Sellon’s alleged behavior violated the Mansfield Police Department’s own Code of Conduct.
“Moreover,” Dumas said, “this disturbing behavior goes far beyond anything that would be acceptable in any workplace and should not have to be endured by anyone.”
The town has engaged a “well-respected” physician who has examined Sellon, according to Dumas, and is preparing his final report after reviewing the Matthews investigation report.
“The Town will take its next steps upon receipt of that report,” Dumas said.