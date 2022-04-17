MANSFIELD — Police Chief Ron Sellon has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 29, the town’s lawyer said in a response to a records request filed by The Sun Chronicle.
In addition, Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth is getting a temporary $374 bump in weekly pay to a total of $2,790 for his role as acting police chief while Sellon is on leave.
The difference in pay is common when a person steps into an acting role in a higher classification, according to the town’s labor lawyer, John F. Dolan of the Boston law firm Brooks & DeRensis.
In fiscal 2022, Sellon’s salary was $174,345 a year and Ellsworth’s annual pay as a deputy chief was $138,795, according to town records.
The town’s response to The Sun Chronicle did not explain the reason why Sellon is on administrative leave, how long he will be on leave, or his absence from work for some time before he was officially placed on leave.
The town has refused to release the information and denied The Sun Chronicle’s initial request for it under the Freedom of Information Act. The newspaper in turn appealed to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office, which is now reviewing the request.
The disclosure about Sellon being out on paid leave came only after the newspaper appealed the town’s denial.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas and the select board didn’t make a public announcement about the change in the town’s top public safety position until March 16, when select board member Steven Schoonveld raised the issue at a board meeting.
During that meeting, Dumas confirmed Ellsworth was the town’s acting police chief when Schoonveld said he noticed the title change on a budget document.
Dumas declined to answer Schoonveld’s questions about Sellon’s status, citing confidentiality, or even to confirm whether the chief was “inactive” since June.
Schoonveld called for an independent investigation, saying there was a lack of transparency about how the matter has been handled. The board took no action.
During the next meeting, board Chairman Neil Rhein responded that he kept all board members informed about the matter and insisted town officials could not comment due to employment confidentiality laws.
Sellon has not responded to requests for an interview since the meeting.
In June, Sellon told The Sun Chronicle he was on vacation for three weeks with his family.
He also gave an interview with The Sun Chronicle in September for a story published on Sept. 26 on the use of robots by law enforcement.
Sellon has been a police officer since 1996 and chief since 2013 and is active in professional organizations such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
He is in the second year of a three-year contract and earned $138,941 in the first year. He is subject to discipline, including removal, only after a hearing and just cause, according to the agreement he signed with the town manager.
During his tenure, Sellon created the Problem Orientated Policing unit, was a strong advocate behind creating a regional public safety dispatch center and getting the new public safety complex built at East Street.
The Problem Orientating Policing unit is a group of plainclothes police officers who follow up on domestic violence calls, overdoses and mental health crisis situations with the goal of getting people help and reducing crime.
Recently, the police department received a state grant to pay for a mental health clinician to respond with officers to crisis calls.
Sellon also revived the department’s K9 unit with a police dog trained to search for missing persons, criminal suspects and explosives and an assistance dog that works with a school resource officer.