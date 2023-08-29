Mansfield BLM Protest
Buy Now

Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon addresses a few hundreds people who participated in a Black Lives Matter march and protest in June 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL/ the sun chronicle

MANSFIELD — Nearly two years after being placed on paid administrative leave and found unfit to serve, Police Chief Ronald Sellon is returning to duty after reaching an agreement with the town.

Sellon will be returning on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.