MANSFIELD — Nearly two years after being placed on paid administrative leave and found unfit to serve, Police Chief Ronald Sellon is returning to duty after reaching an agreement with the town.
Sellon will be returning on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Before he was placed on paid administrative leave in October 2021, Sellon had not been to work since June 2021. He used personal and vacation time.
He was subsequently found unfit to serve after private investigators hired by the town found Sellon allegedly had fits of rage and obscenity-laden outbursts directed at his command staff and civilian employees in the department.
In its report, the town also released video taken from a neighbor’s doorbell camera of Sellon returning home after the May 2022 town election yelling obscenities about Dumas and then-selectmen Chairman Michael Trowbridge.
The statement released Tuesday by Dumas seemed to indicate that whatever concerns the town had about Sellon’s workplace behavior were all in the past.
“Since that time, Chief Sellon and the town have worked on understanding what occurred, on repairing and on creating the space and time for a needed dialogue, with the hope that the chief can return to his post and continue his leadership of our police department,” the statement said.
Sellon has been a police officer in Mansfield for 27 years and chief since 2013. Under his tenure, he created a unit of plainclothes police officers to follow up on mental health, domestic and substance abuse-related calls, and brought back the K9 unit, among other changes.
He won accolades for how he and his department handled the Black Lives March in 2020, kneeling with protesters at the police station, on the heels of the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.
In the statement released by the town, Sellon, who grew up in Mansfield, said “it has been the honor of my life” to be police chief “in the town I love.”
“I recognize that, under the pressures of the job, particularly in 2020 and 2021, I did not always meet the appropriately high standards of conduct expected of me in my dealings with colleagues and town employees I supervise,” Sellon said. “I have thought a lot about what occurred and invested in my own growth. I apologize to all affected by my conduct. I also pledge to do better going forward.”
“I am enormously humbled by the town’s continued confidence in me and its support for my leadership,” he said. “I intend to honor that trust. I look forward to doing my part to make sure that everyone in our community is safe.”
In the statement, the town said, “We know that there is much water under the bridge and published accounts that may cause questions. With the conclusion of this process, Chief Sellon is ready to serve, and — with the support of the town, appropriate resources and his family — he will continue his leadership.”
The town said it was committed to working with Sellon “towards our shared vision for the town of Mansfield.”
Sellon was earning over $196,000 a year and his three-year contract was up for renewal in March. However, the contract contained a clause that it would remain in effect until a mutual agreement between him and the town manager was reached.
The statement contained no mention of any new contract or changes. Neither Sellon nor Dumas could be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
During Sellon’s absence, Deputy Chief Michael Ellsworth, who brought his concerns about the chief to Dumas, served as acting chief until he retired in May.
Retired Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan served since then and now Acting Deputy Police Chief Frank Archer will serve as acting police chief until Sellon takes the reins once again on Tuesday.
