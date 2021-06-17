MANSFIELD — The pandemic state of emergency may be over but local families are still in need of assistance.
To help, local police are partnering with the West Side Benevolent Circle and will collect food donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Shaw’s supermarket.
To support a food assistance program called Nourish to Flourish, police will be collecting granola bars, cereal bars, fruit snacks, large boxes of cereal, fruit cups, pasta and canned pasta sauce, peanut butter, salad dressing and grocery gift cards.
Police vans will be parked on site to collect the grocery items.
Make financial contributions by Venmo @Westside-BenevolentCircle and skip the confirmation phone number step.
Donations help the WSBC distribute 400 to 500 meals a week to families in Mansfield.
Anyone who needs food assistance can email westsidebcinfo@gmail.com and they will provide details on how to register for the program.
“The need for meals and snacks skyrocketed last year and the WSBC anticipates the need for assistance will still be elevated this year,” police said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.