MANSFIELD — An international police organization has recognized the local police department for excellence in community policing.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police recently announced that the Mansfield police department has won its Leadership in Community Policing Award for departments with less than 55 police officers.
Police Chief Ron Sellon said Tuesday he was happy the town was recognized and noted that police departments with less than 55 police officers amount to almost 90 percent of the police departments in the country.
“These winners represent initiative, innovation, and excellence in law enforcement practices in the areas of community safety, emerging issues, investigations, leadership, national security, transnational crime and transportation safety,” the organization announced on its website.
Since becoming the police chief in 2013, Sellon has instituted several initiatives he said move the police department from being a purely reactive police organization to a more proactive one by engaging with the community and local organizations.
“It’s pretty much an affirmation of the last six years,” Sellon said.
Among the initiatives is the Problem Orientated Policing unit in which officers David Sennott and Michael Fenore follow up after instances such as drug overdoses or domestic violence arrests to find out underlying issues and find help for individuals with social services agencies and even employment.
The department has collaborated with substance abuse organizations such as Learning to Cope and the SAFE coalition to help find beds in treatment programs for addicts immediately after an overdose, Sellon said.
The police department also teamed up with the school department and parent advisory councils on a program called Get Caught Reading in which officers hand out ice cream gift certificates to children for reading.
In addition, the police department had a haunted house for children at the police station last fall and has participated in the dunk tank at the annual Family Fun Night downtown.
“It’s an opportunity to engage with the community and community organizations and bring our goals in line with their goals,” Sellon said.
Sellon said he would like to see the department work with other organizations in town to help meet their needs on “quality of life” issues. He said police are currently working with Keep Mansfield Beautiful, a local group, to address dumping of trash in town.
“It’s broken windows 101,” Sellon said, referring to a policing philosophy that addressing quality of life issues will help with crime reduction.
After making changes in the first two or three years, Sellon said the approach has started to see results with a significant reduction in repeat domestic violence calls at large apartments complexes by working with neighbors and management.
The number of overdoses has also declined 27 percent in 2017 in Mansfield while statewide the decline was five to seven percent, Sellon said.
“At its essence,” Sellon said, “intelligence led policing doesn’t dismiss the relevance of information. Instead understanding, in a larger scheme of things, that information is the life blood of policing.” Sellon added, “What may seem to be benign to one person may be the piece that solves another’s puzzle.”
The police department has also actively used social media to communicate to residents about traffic accidents or other police emergencies in addition to appeals for help in identifying crime suspects in posts often tinged with humor.
Taking up the Lip Sync Challenge on Facebook, the police department’s video incorporated high school students, community organizations and local businesses while other departments merely featured police officers in videos, Sellon said.
The winners will be recognized at the 126th International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago, Ill. in October.
The organization is the world’s largest professional association for police leaders with more than 30,000 members in 150 countries.
