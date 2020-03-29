MANSFIELD -- The town's K9 police dog Ronan now has a nose for explosives, much like a sommelier does for a good bottle of red wine.
Ronan and his handler, Officer Mike Fitzgerald, have completed training to detect explosive ordinance and firearms, Police Chief Ron Sellon announced on Twitter.
"A little bit of god news amid all the (coronavirus) news," Sellon tweeted.
He commended Fitzgerald and his four-legged partner, a 1 1/2-year-old German shepherd, who joined the department in September.
After graduating from the Boston Police K9 Academy, the pair hit the streets in December after completing basic training in how to find missing persons and track criminal suspects.
With the new training, the K9 unit will be able to work with other police dogs on security details at concerts at the Xfinity Center and other security needs in town, according to the police chief.
The K9 team is the first in over 30 years on the department.
