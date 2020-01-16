MANSFIELD — Prosecutors, social service advocates, elected officials and police are taking a team approach to reducing and preventing domestic and sexual violence.
They came together Thursday at the new Mansfield Police Department to discuss working in high-risk domestic violence teams, a practice started five years ago in Bristol County.
“Sexual and domestic violence is predictable and preventable and together we are safer and stronger,” said Marcia Szymanski, executive director of New Hope Inc., a non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence.
There are 30 high-risk teams across the state that include police, prosecutors, social service advocates, probation and parole officers and sheriff’s offices.
They work to enhance victim safety and promote offender accountability.
“This is the safety net that needs to work together to help those that are the most vulnerable in the commonwealth,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, chair of the governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.
In Bristol County, 410 individuals considered high-risk domestic violence offenders account for over 21,000 adult criminal charges, 1,900 juvenile court charges, 2,300 restraining orders and 1,764 victims, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.
“The statistics are astounding,” said Quinn, who started his career 30 years ago prosecuting domestic violence cases. “I think in Bristol County a lot of progress has been made in the last five years. There is a team approach to prosecuting these cases as effectively as possible.”
Women and children are most vulnerable, he said. If the victims decline to cooperate or go forward in criminal cases, prosecutors have a duty to proceed to help them and their children, who are often witnesses and victims of domestic violence, Quinn said.
The teams use a “lethality assessment” to gather and share information with partners in the high-risk team. Szymanski said there are signs that advocates and police use to determine high-risk offenders.
The assessment looks beyond the individual incident of violence and takes a broader view of the history and patterns of abuse.
Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon, who hosted the meeting, said the team approach has led to a 30 percent drop in domestic abuse calls in his town since 2016.
He recalled that when he first became a police officer, the approach was to just respond and assess if a crime was committed before moving to the next dispatch call.
After repeatedly responding to the same home, where over 20 abuse and neglect petitions were filed on behalf of children, Sellon recalled telling his supervisor that a new approach was needed.
“That’s not our job,” Sellon recalled being told. He said the supervisor informed him he wasn’t a social worker and to go to his next call.
Under the new approach, Sellon said, police and others on the high-risk team work to understand the underlying issues and prevent abuse from happening again.
Sellon said the approach police are now taking earned a community policing award last year from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
