MANSFIELD -- Local police have identified a second suspect in a burglary into a home off Stearns Avenue last month.
Police are searching for Barry Green, 50, who they now have an outstanding warrant for from Attleboro District Court for his arrest on several charges, including breaking and entering a building during nighttime for a felony, break-in to a vehicle during the nighttime for a felony, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy and burglary, unarmed.
The suspect and another man who police had arrested and charged, Kevin Gearhart, 54, a homeless man from New Hampshire, allegedly broke into the home during the early morning hours of Dec. 17 after finding the keys to the home in an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.
A couple and a houseguest were sleeping in bedrooms on the second floor, and the two suspects allegedly stole a laptop and cash box containing $130 before leaving the home within minutes.
The home was equipped with surveillance cameras, and police said the video along with other surveillance video obtained from other locations helped them identify the suspects.
Gearhart was apprehended shortly after the incident with the help of the public and other law enforcement agencies via social media.
Police are now asking for that help again to nab Green.
If you are familiar with his whereabouts, contact Mansfield Police at 508-261-7300, Ext. 8, by Facebook messenger, or by emailing Detective Gregory Martell at gmartell@mansfieldma.com.
Meanwhile, a dangerousness hearing for the second suspect, Gearhart, has been rescheduled to Jan. 9 in Attleboro District Court. Gearhart has a lengthy criminal record and is wanted on burglary charges in Manchester, N.H.
During a dangerousness hearing, prosecutors will attempt to show the defendant is such a threat to the public that he should be held without bail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
