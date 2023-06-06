Mansfield Convenience
The Mansfield Convenience store at 214 Rumford Ave., near downtown, was raided by police Monday but remains open.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD -- An unpaid college student intern at the police department who is studying criminal justice found himself in front of a judge Tuesday after being busted on drug charges.

Thomas Hemmendinger, 21, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to conspiracy to violate narcotics laws, distributing marijuana and two related drug possession charges, according to court records.

