MANSFIELD -- Police are investigating an apparent random drive-by shooting early Saturday morning that resulted in a bullet striking a house on Franklin Street.
No one was injured in the shooting just after 3 a.m. but a resident discovered a bullet hole in the wall of their home and what appeared to be the remnants of a bullet on the floor, police said.
In a statement, Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said police have footage from a doorbell camera. He issued a plea to the public to check their security cameras and contact police to help them solve the crime.
The shooting was reported just before 3:15 a.m. by a Franklin Street resident who called 911 after hearing possible gunshots in the area of Franklin Street and Darby Drive, Ellsworth said.
Police officers responded and searched the area but found no immediate suspects.
Ellsworth said a video from a doorbell camera revealed that five gunshots came from a vehicle traveling south toward East Street (Route 106).
Shortly afterwards, Ellsworth said, another Franklin Street resident called 911 after finding a bullet hole in the wall of their home.
The area was closed off while detectives conducted an investigation at the scene. Officer Michael Fitzgerald and his K9 partner Ronan responded to search the area, according to Ellsworth.
“We are very thankful that no one was injured during this senseless act of violence,” Ellsworth said.
“Detectives will continue exploring all investigatory avenues,” Ellsworth said, “to develop additional information to help identify the suspects.”
Police are asking help from anyone who may have information including whether anyone saw any suspicious vehicles “in the greater area at or around the time of the shooting.”
Police are asking residents to check their security cameras for any footage that may contain the vehicle’s approach before or after the shooting or any other details that may help to identify the vehicle and occupants.
Anyone with any information should contact Detective Sgt. Dan MacLean at 508-261-7300 ext. 61332 or by email at dmaclean@mansfieldma.com
Tips can also be sent by messenger on the department's Mansfield MA Police Facebook page or the department’s Twitter page @MansfieldMAPD.
