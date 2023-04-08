Mansfield police cruiser

MANSFIELD -- Police are investigating an apparent random drive-by shooting early Saturday morning that resulted in a bullet striking a house on Franklin Street.

No one was injured in the shooting just after 3 a.m. but a resident discovered a bullet hole in the wall of their home and what appeared to be the remnants of a bullet on the floor, police said.

