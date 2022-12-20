MANSFIELD — Police are investigating the death of a woman found in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Forbes Boulevard Monday night.
The woman was found by a passerby who called 911 just before 8 p.m., police said Tuesday.
Police and firefighters responded to the motel at 60 Forbes Boulevard, near the Foxboro line and firefighters confirmed the woman was deceased, according to police.
No foul play was suspected, police said.
The name of the deceased was not released by police pending notification of family.
The incident remains under investigation by local detectives, state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and the state Medical Examiner’s office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
