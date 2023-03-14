MANSFIELD -- Police are looking for the driver of a four-door pickup truck that struck an SUV in downtown nearly two weeks ago in a hit-and-run and need the help of some “couch detectives.”
The driver struck a parked Ford Expedition while traveling erratically northbound on North Main Street just after 11 p.m. Friday, March 3, according to police.
No one was reported injured but the crash caused significant damage to the Expedition.
In a Facebook post that contains a video of the pickup truck, police make a plea to “couch detectives” or “sectional sleuths” for information.
Police say the pickup truck sustained damage to the front-passenger side.
The hit-and-run crash is under investigation by Detective Patrick Pennie. Reach him at ppennie@mansfieldma.com and anonymous tips can be left on the Mansfield Police Department Tip Line 508-261-7355.
