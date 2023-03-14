mansfield hit run 3-3-23

Mansfield police say this is a pickup truck that struck a parked SUV on North Main Street about 11 p.m. on March 3 and left the scene.

 MANSFIELD POLICE

MANSFIELD -- Police are looking for the driver of a four-door pickup truck that struck an SUV in downtown nearly two weeks ago in a hit-and-run and need the help of some “couch detectives.”

The driver struck a parked Ford Expedition while traveling erratically northbound on North Main Street just after 11 p.m. Friday, March 3, according to police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.