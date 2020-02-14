MANSFIELD — Police are on the hunt for a couple of thieves with a taste for single malt scotch whisky.
The suspects allegedly stole a 750 ml bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label from Wines & More at Mansfield Crossing.
The men are also suspected of shoplifting from the store on eight other occasions, according to police.
One suspect has a large build and is of medium height. The other has a small build and is also of medium height.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to call Mansfield police at 508-261-7300.
Officer William Trudell is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.