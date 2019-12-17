MANSFIELD -- Police have identified one suspect and are trying to identify another in a brazenly burglary of a Sterns Avenue home early Tuesday while the owners and their guests slept.
Police said late Tuesday afternoon that they have obtained a warrant for Kevin G. Gearhart, 54, who was most recently staying at homeless shelters in the Boston area.
Gearhart is allegedly one of two men who used a set of house keys left in the owner's unlocked car to gain access to the home about 3:10 a.m. and fled with undisclosed items.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gearhart or his associates are urged to call police at 508-261-7300 (hit option 8 to speak to staff). Police also take tips via Facebook Messenger.
Police have released portions of home security video in an effort to apprehend the two burglars, who were only in the house for a brief time.
Police also released other video from a convenience store the suspected burglars are believed to have visited, in addition to other surveillance video gathered as they drove through town in a four-door silver sedan.
"If you see either of these men, please call 911 immediately from wherever you are and tell the dispatcher you see the wanted man from Mansfield. Do not approach," police said in a statement.
Gearhart's alleged accomplice was described as a black man about 6 feet tall who is in his mid-30s. He has slight facial hair and wore a dark-colored hooded jacket with buttons, dark pants, a dark stocking-type hat and dark sneakers with white trim on the bottom.
Gearhart faces charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny from a building, larceny of property valued at more than $1,200 and conspiracy.
Police are also asking residents, especially in the Stearns Avenue area, to look around their homes and vehicles for evidence of any additional crimes.
"We would also like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your vehicles at all times and to never leave valuables inside," police said.
To view the video, visit the Mansfield police Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MansfieldMAPD/?epa=SEARCH_BOX .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.