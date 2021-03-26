MANSFIELD — Police on Friday night arrested a person for a reported road rage incident.
Several police officers and their police dog swarmed the area of School and West streets shortly after 7 p.m. investigating a report of a firearm being shown, town police said on social media.
While police said there was no immediate danger, the public was advised to avoid the area and stay inside while K9 Ronan searched.
Police Chief Ronald Sellon tweeted at about 8 p.m. that the area was clear and one person was in custody for a road rage incident.
No additional information was available Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.